Hawkins County’s Robert Miller participates with Team USA in Special Olympics

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Special Olympics Winter World Games are taking place this week in Austria, and the Tri-Cities is well represented. That is all thanks to an athlete from Hawkins County.

Robert Miller from Bulls Gap is part of Team USA, competing in snowboarding. Robert has always competed at the intermediate level, but he was moved up into the advanced division when he arrived in Austria — the first time he’s competed at that high level.

But it hasn’t slowed him down as he took sixth place in the Super “G” event, and topped that by earning a 4th place finish in the Giant Slalom. He’s also had a chance to meet some celebrities at the games, including Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, singer Jason Mraz, the Prince of Luxembourg, and Karen Pence, wife of Vice-president Mike Pence.

Congratulations Robert from all of us here at News Channel 11!