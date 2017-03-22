Hawkins County’s Robert Miller participates with Team USA in Special Olympics

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Special Olympics Winter World Games are taking place this week in Austria, and the Tri-Cities is well represented. That is all thanks to an athlete from Hawkins County.

Robert Miller from Bulls Gap is part of Team USA, competing in snowboarding. Robert has always competed at the intermediate level, but he was moved up into the advanced division when he arrived in Austria — the first time he’s competed at that high level.

But it hasn’t slowed him down as he took sixth place in the Super “G” event, and topped that by earning a 4th place finish in the Giant Slalom. He’s also had a chance to meet some celebrities at the games, including Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, singer Jason Mraz, the Prince of Luxembourg, and Karen Pence, wife of Vice-president Mike Pence.

Congratulations Robert from all of us here at News Channel 11!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s