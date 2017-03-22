Former WCSO major receives probation in theft case

WHITE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Former Washington County Sheriff’s Office administrator Gary Bradley will spend the next 15 years on supervised probation, according to White County Circuit Court records.

Court documents show Bradley pleaded guilty to judicial diversion connected to a charge of theft over $10,000 today.

A grand jury indicted him last year on charges of theft, conspiracy and forgery.

Prosecutors accused Bradley and another man of pocketing money from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Officers’ association. Both previously served as corporate officers for that association.

