Erwin receives loans totaling $2 million for water infrastructure improvements

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A local community is receiving loans from the state to help with improvements to its water infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Governor Bill Haslam, and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau announced that three communities and two utility districts have been approved to receive more than $14.2 million in low-interest loans for improvements to its water infrastructure.

The Town of Erwin received two loans totaling $2 million for a  distribution system improvements and water meter replacement project. The project is funded through a 1,125,000 loan and a 500,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.24 percent. The state is forgiving $375,000 of the loan.

The state says that loan payments are returned to the State Revolving Fund Loan Program.

The program, Haslam says, assists communities with current and future needs for improved environmental health.

