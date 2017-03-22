Durham, N.C. wife seeks lost wedding dress that husband donated to Goodwill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman is desperately trying to get back her wedding dress after her husband accidentally gave it away to Goodwill.

Natalie Gelbert had her “priceless” wedding dress in a bag in the family’s car, she said on a Facebook post.

The expensive dress, which the family is still paying for, was going to be cleaned and preserved, she said.

But, also in the car were some bags of items to donate to Goodwill’s Roxboro Road location next to Food Lion, Gelbert said.

Gilbert’s husband got the wedding dress bag mixed in with the items to donate.

“It was a total mistake,” Gelbert said.

And the wedding dress was sold by the Goodwill store on Saturday, according to Gelbert, whose Facebook page indicates she was married about 18 months ago.

“I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this,” she wrote, adding four sad face emojis, including three who are crying.

Gelbert said that she wants to buy the dress back from the person who purchased it from Goodwill.

It’s “very sentimental and something that can’t be replaced,” Gilbert said.