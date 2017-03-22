Crossville man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop in Washington County, Va.

Glen Michael Moncilovich - Courtesy of the Washington County, Va. Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Crossville man Wednesday after a traffic stop for reckless driving resulted in a drug arrest.

According to WCSO news release, deputies stopped a vehicle near mile marker 23 southbound for reckless driving and during the stop they smelled what appeared to be marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of Glen Michael Moncilovich’s vehicle revealed over two pounds of marijuana.

Moncilovich, 52, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as reckless driving.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

