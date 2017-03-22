Counting Down To The Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway!

BRISTOL — In just two months, on May 19-21, some of the North America’s best short track racers will invade the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for the Short Track U.S. National presented by Vore’s Welding & Steel.

It’s literally a battle of the best, as racers from North Carolina to California to Canada will make the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. Over 500 race cars will take on The Last Great Colosseum across the three-day race weekend.

1,000-plus laps of action will make up the three-day race weekend in Super Late Model, Pro Late Model, Late Model Stock, Modified, Street Stock and Compact divisions.

Friday, May 19 will see all divisions on-track for a full day of practice. The real racing action gets cranked up on Saturday, May 20 when all divisions qualify and Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Compacts battle it out in their feature races.

The Short Track U.S. Nationals presented by Vore’s Welding & Steel races to a close on Sunday, May 21 when Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Crate Late Models hit the track for their last chance races and 300 laps of feature racing action.

“We are excited to be here at Bristol it’s a lot of hard work to put an event on like this but we are excited to be a part of it this is my first time here so I’m looking forward to the race.”

“Being from the midwest it’s an awesome experience just to be able to come to BMS and have the opportunity for our kind of cars to come and compete and race at this awesome facility and it’s just something most ever driver dreams of.”