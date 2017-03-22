Bucs Forbes, Cromer earn all-district honors from NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 22, 2017) – ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer and head coach Steve Forbes were both honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Wednesday, as they were selected to the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches.

Cromer – who has already been selected All-Southern Conference first team as well as All-SoCon Tournament MVP this year – was named to the District 22 First Team, while Forbes – who guided the Bucs to both the SoCon regular season and tournament title – was named the District 22 Coach of the Year.

These honors are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC at the NCAA Division I level.