Bristol Mall’s owner plans to shift away from retail

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – In January, Sears announced they would be closing stores in both Kingsport and Bristol.

On Wednesday, the new owner of Bristol Mall, Ashwin Desai, with Sunstar Keshav Properties out of New Jersey, told us the Sears inside the mall is set to close at the end of this month.

But when we spoke to Desai, over the phone on Wednesday afternoon, he said they have no plans to close the mall.

He told News Channel 11, while there are only four or five stores still operational in the mall, he is planning on moving away from retail and will focus on turning the mall into something else – giving us the example of an indoor amusement park.

Nothing has been finalized, but Desai, said they are in talks with a few people working to get something inside the mall as soon as possible.