ABC’s Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner participates in E!'s "I Am Cait" panel at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Jenner's attorney said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2015, that a wrongful lawsuit filed by the stepchildren killed during a collision caused by the Olympic gold medalist in February 2015 has been dismissed. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – ABC News’ Diane Sawyer is reprising her interview with Caitlyn Jenner, with the former Olympic gold medalist slated to talk about her first couple of years of life as a woman.

The former Bruce Jenner spoke to Sawyer in a 2015 special that reached 17.1 million viewers and won a DuPont-Columbia journalism award.

Jenner has a book, “The Secrets of My Life,” that is to be released four days after her new interview with Sawyer airs. The “20/20” special is scheduled for April 21.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s