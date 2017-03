JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – WCQR has teamed up with Niswonger Children’s Hospital to ask people to drop off items on wish lists of kids who are hospitalized.

They are asking for everything from toys and books to puzzles and iPads to be donated to those children at Niswonger.

You can find a list of the items and where you can drop them off at WCQR.org.

