Washington County, TN deputies seek man wanted for aggravated rape at local nursing home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in northeast Tennessee are looking for a man wanted for aggravated rape. Authorities said they are looking for Lorenzo Barr Kamanda, 36, for an incident that reportedly happened at a local nursing home.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says a report of rape was filed in October 2016 by the staff at LifeCare Centers in Gray. The report alleged an incident happened between a resident and Kamanda.

Items were collected and submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis. The lab results were reviewed by authorities and based on the results, an arrest warrant for aggravated rape was issued for Kamanda.

Police need your help locating him. If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.

