VSP troopers investigating fatal crash in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police officials confirmed they are investigating two crashes in Scott County, Va. where two people died Tuesday.

According to a VSP news release, a 2008 Ford E250 van was traveling south on Route 23 and just before noon near the 24 mile marker the van ran off the road and hit the guardrail.

The impact caused the van to cross back over the southbound lanes and into the median.

According to VSP, the van then pulled back onto Route 23 and continued southbound.

Around 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 20, the van ran off the left side of the highway and went through the median.

VSP said the van continued south in the northbound lanes of Route 23 and hit a 2004 Dodge truck head-on.

The driver of the van — Robert S. Taylor, 47, of Duffield, Va. — was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge truck — Marvin D. Clark, Sr., 47, of Pennington Gap, Va. — and his passenger — Regina L. Spivey, 39, also of Pennington Gap, Va. — both died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.