Vols Hold First Spring Practice Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday, putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field.

“I liked the energy. I liked our approach,” said Vols head coach Butch Jones after Tuesday’s workout. “Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and form. I like that. Now it’s just getting down to the fine details and habits.”

Tennessee saw five mid-year enrollees take the practice field for the first time on Tuesday as defensive lineman Deandre Johnson, offensive lineman Riley Locklear, quarterback Will McBride, linebacker Shanon Reid and offensive lineman Trey Smith made their debut at Haslam Field.

Those newcomers were joined on the field by a handful of new faces in the coaching staff. Associate head coach and defensive line coach Brady Hoke, quarterbacks coach Mike Canales, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator Charlton Warren, and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard joined recently promoted offensive coordinator Larry Scott and offensive line coach Walt Wells for Tuesday’s practice session.

Tennessee returns to workouts on Thursday and Saturday of this week, establishing a weekly practice schedule that covers the next five weeks before culminating with the annual DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network).