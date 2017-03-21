Two day career fair for high school students underway at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – There are many things inside the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center, or mini-dome, that you would not normally see there for the next couple of days, including bobcats, a helicopter and a cement mixer.

These are all part of the Career Quest USA job fair, the first ever in East Tennessee. On Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 5,200 high school students from the nine northeast Tennessee counties and Bristol, VA are getting a first hand, hands-on look at possible careers.

“This is an interactive, industry led career fair, which means the businesses are very engaged with the students,”, Career Quest Coordinator Lottie Ryans said, “They have decided what kind of displays to show the students, it’s not about being behind a table, it’s about actually touching the equipment, talking to people who actually do the jobs. We have advanced manufacturing, construction, health care and I-T sectors represented.”

There are four sectors set up with around 20 – 25 different businesses set up in each one with students rotating thru each one to make sure they set a chance to see all of them.

Ryans added, “Students have had a chance to go to job fairs before, but never to do hands on experiences, so they are really excited about that. Our employers can’t believe how involved the students are, how prepared they were to talk to them and how interactive they are with them as well.”

In addition to being able to talk to people who do these jobs, students are able to see first hand equipment like helicopters, ambulances, bobcats, mixers and other construction equipment as well as getting their hands on very high tech machines like lathes, welders, 3-D printers and more.

“There is an interactive app and within that app, the top 20 jobs for each sector are there,”, Ryans said, “It tells the students the average base salary in our region, it tells them the education al pathway they would need to take, whether it is a certification, an associate degree or an advanced degree, so they learn about the jobs, they talk to people who do the jobs, then they can go look and see how they, themselves, can ultimately have that career.”

The interactive app is available at careerquesttn.com.

