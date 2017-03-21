Trump promises executive action to revive coal mining

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump points as he speaks during a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump says he’s working on new executive actions aimed at helping revive coal mines.

Trump told thousands of supporters at a campaign-style rally in Kentucky that “the miners are coming back.”

He says he’s working to turn the Environmental Protection Agency from “a job killer into a job creator.”

Trump also says he’s going to turn to renegotiating the country’s trade deals, including NAFTA, “very soon.”

He says, “That’s going to be an easy one.”

He adds, in reference of March Madness: “You just worry about your basketball team. I’ll take care of the rest.”

