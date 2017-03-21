TN state, local law enforcement continue to work to reduce number of fatal crashes

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- For law enforcement agencies across the state of Tennessee they are always striving for a goal of zero, standing for the number of fatal crashes they want to see on the roadways.

When we met with Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Noah Click on Tuesday, he was wearing a pin that said zero, telling us it serves as a constant reminder.

“Our goal obviously is zero, which is why we have the zero pin on our shirts, that is our goal, zero fatalities,” Click said.

So far in 2017, 192 fatal crashes have been reported across the state.

Some counties, like Hawkins, Johnson, and Sullivan have already seen a total of six more fatalities than at this time last year.

“Anytime we see a change where that’s looking like its going to trend upward, it causes us to be alarmed. What we want to do is basically look at the roadways where they are occurring, what contributed to those accidents, and what are we doing to stop that,” Click said.

One way local law enforcement agencies try to stop these fatalities is through grant money.

Public Information Officer for Kingsport Police, Tom Patton, told us that money goes toward overtime, meaning more officers on the roadways.

“There is no way we could provide the level of traffic enforcement that we do here in Kingsport without those extra dollars,” Patton said.

Patton said officials with Kingsport Police are going before city leaders this week so that they can apply for next year’s safety grant.

“Next year we’ve actually specified both of those, DUI and seat belt enforcement in the grant wording, obviously drunk driving leads to a lot of crashes, and lack of seat belt use leads to a lot of injuries,” Patton said.

Patton told us the grant is for just over $20,000 that will continue to allow for these extra patrols.

Administrators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol told us they also participate in overtime programs where officers focus specifically on DUI and seat belt enforcement, hoping to reduce the number of fatal crashes.

