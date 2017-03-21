Thousands affected by AEP billing glitch

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) –  Thousands of AEP customers are upset over being charged late fees on their latest power bill.

The electric company confirms about 15,000 customers were originally assessed a late fee on their February bill.

The company caught the billing glitch but 3,500 customers did see the late fee on their bill. The billing glitch equaled about $25,000 worth of late fees.

AEP officials are apologizing for the inconvenience and any customers who overpaid will receive a credit on their next bill.

