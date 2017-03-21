Senior programs could be impacted by federal government budget cuts

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Several programs that benefit seniors in the Tri-Cities areas could be impacted by federal government budget cuts. One popular program is the Meals on Wheels program. The resources from this program are vital resource for seniors like Barbara Harrigan.

“The program is wonderful, especially for people with disabilities,” Harrigan said.

10 years ago Barbara was diagnosed with age-related Macular Degeneration or AMD. It was around that time she started getting her food from the “Meals on Wheels” program because her sickness made it difficult to prepare her own meals.

Talk of federal budget cuts that could impact the meals on wheels program doesn’t worry Harrison but she is concerned.

“I don’t think they should cut it because there are too many people that really depend on these meals,” Harrigan said.

Jason Cody with the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency says there are about 1900 people on a waiting list to get meals delivered to their homes.

“There is a waiting list for these services and as funding gets decreased there are less people you can serve at the end of the day,” Cody said.

While meals on wheels may be the most popular program, Cody says it isn’t the only service impact by federal budget cuts.

“The four others are our adult day service, our personal support service, foster grandparents and senior employments ,” Cody said.

Cody says 50% of the funding for those programs comes from the federal government. The other 50% is from charitable organizations like United Way. For the time being Cody says he will wait to see what programs are impacted by federal cuts suggested by President Donald Trump.

Leaving Barbara Harrigan to wait on the federal government to make their final decision on the budget. The White House continues to defend Federal Budget Cuts.

