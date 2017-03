BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – An area restaurant is on the move across the state line in Bristol.

Bloomin Brands, Inc. told News Channel 11 the company will close its Outback Steakhouse restaurant at Exit 7 in Bristol, Va.

The company added a new Outback will set up across the state line in Bristol, Tenn. at The Pinnacle.

The Bristol, Tenn. Outback location is expected to open sometime in late May or early June.

