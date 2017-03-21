New turf at Cardinal Park ready for first game action

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The installation of a turf infield in Cardinal Park is complete and will see its first game action Tuesday evening when Science Hill takes on David Crockett.

The Johnson City Cardinals field underwent a major renovation in the off-season, installing a more durable and weatherproof turf to replace its infield.

Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons said he is very excited to see the field in use and he thinks it will be a big improvement for both players and fans.

“It’s going to be great for everyone involved,” Parsons said. “Weatherproof, less maintenance, plays great, we’ve had zero complaints about it so far and we’re excited about it.”

According to Parson’s, the new turf should allow more games and other events to be held at Cardinal Park and will lessen the risk of rain delays and weather-related cancellations.

He also said that it should require less maintenance as the field is used by many different groups.

“With Science Hill playing here, with us playing here and other events we have scheduled here, this field’s going to take a lot of use,” Parsons said. “It made sense for us at that point in time, if we were going to redo the infield, why not look at the full extensive renovation here with the turf?”

While only the infield is currently turf, Parsons said they are considering covering the outfield as well in the future.

For now, Parsons is ready to see the turf in action at tonight’s match between Science Hill and David Crockett.

“It was a long project, a lot of work went into this,” Parsons said. “But we’re excited today to finally have some baseball played on it in an actual game.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.