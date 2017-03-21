Multiple agencies take part in emergency drill at Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Emergency responders from across the region filled Tri-Cities Regional Airport Tuesday morning as part of an emergency drill.

The victims in the scenario were local high school students, most of which are wanting to pursue a career in the health field.

This made the drill not only helpful for emergency responders, but for high school students as well.

Here’s the scenario: At 10 a.m. a regional jet en route for Tri-Cities Airport carrying 50 passengers and four crew members crashes.

The landing gear collapses without any prior notice.

Patients are scattered everywhere, some of them with critical injuries.

Kristi Haulsee, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, said emergency crews from more than 16 agencies from around the Tri-Cities respond.

“We have Sullivan County, Washington County, the cities are represented as well here today. And American Red Cross is here supporting our efforts too,” Haulsee said.

The federally-mandated drill happens every three years.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and work together and see how we operate as a group in this type of scenario,” she said.

The patients in the drill are volunteers from Sullivan North and Sullivan Central High Schools. They all had different injuries in the scenario.

Jim Beam, Emergency Management Agency Director for Sullivan County, said the students are from health occupation classes. Most of them want to pursue a career in the medical field.

“It gives them a little bit of insight of what’s going on before they get to the hospital,” Beam said.

Not only did the drill serve as an important lesson for those already in the medical field, but for those who will be in that field in the near future.

While nothing of this magnitude has ever happened at the airport, officials said it’s good practice just in case it ever does.

Students who volunteered Tuesday agreed.

“I mean we don’t want anything bad to happen like this,” said Sullivan Central Senior, Madison Dye. “But it’s good to see how people would respond and how things would go down if it happened.”

Sullivan North Senior, Tanesha Lunceford said, “I think it’s good for them to get the practice so they can get through it faster and save more people”

The drill was in collaboration with 13 hospitals around the region that also held emergency drills on Tuesday.

