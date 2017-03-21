Knoxville man charged in Robinson’s Animal Clinic burglaries in 2015

Jason Boyd Leffew

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man following an investigation into two 2015 burglaries at a local animal clinic in Gray.

According to a JCPD news release, the burglaries occurred at Robinson’s Animal Clinic in Gray on May 24, 2015 and on Aug. 23, 2015, where more than $10,000 worth of animal medication was taken from the business.

Jason Boyd Leffew, 45, of Knoxville, and another person was developed as suspects in burglaries.

On Tuesday, Leffew was served a warrant for two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $10,000 at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on similar charges.

Leffew’s bond was set at $40,000 and he was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

