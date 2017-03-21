Kingsport police: Man, woman in ICU waiting room steal purse containing cards, check & false teeth

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport are looking for a couple of suspects after a woman’s purse, containing her debit, credit cards, checkbook and false teeth were reported stolen.

The Kingsport Police Department says the purse was stolen on January 8, 2017 around 7:00 a.m. while a 63-year-old woman was visiting a loved one at the Holston Valley Medical Center.

The victim told police while she was in the Intensive Care Unit waiting room, her purse was stolen.

Her purse is described as a large bright orange bag with handles. It contained the following items:

1) Her Tennessee driver license

2) Multiple debit and credit cards

3) Her checkbook

4) Multiple third party checks

5) Her car keys

6) Multiple gift cards to area merchants totaling nearly $150

7) Her medication (both prescription and over the counter (OTC))

8) A $2,000 set of dental upper and lower partials (false teeth)

The victim said she already endorsed all of her third-party checks and also had a list of her PIN numbers in her purse. By the time, she was able to file a police report, the victim received a text from her bank alerting a sum of $202.50 was already removed from her account. Two other withdrawals were attempted, $300 and $500 — both were declined.

Detectives reviewed hospital surveillance and two suspects, a man and a woman, taking the purse and leaving the waiting room immediately afterwards.

If you recognize the people in the photos you are asked to contact Kingsport detectives at 423-229-9429 or call dispatch at 423-246-9111.

KPD cautions against carrying endorsed third-party checks and it says a “check should not be endorsed until the intended recipient of the check is actually at the bank and ready to deposit or cash it”.

In addition, the police department warns against carrying a list of PIN numbers. Ideally, all PIN numbers should be memorized. Police say another option is to store PIN numbers in a secure password guarded application on a smart phone.