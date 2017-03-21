Johnson City man charged in knife attack during wine argument

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Monday on an assault charge after responding to a possible domestic call at a home on Cattail Point.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of Cattail Point and spoke with a victim who said she and her husband, Daniel Ludolph, were arguing about wine.

The victim told police that the argument escalated and when she tried to get away, Ludolph pushed her down and tried to stab her with a butcher knife.

According to the release, the victim was able to get away and went to a neighbor’s home where she called police.

Ludolph was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

Ludolph was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

