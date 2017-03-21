JCPD: Woman charged after attacking fiance with wine glass

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a 26-year-old woman early Tuesday morning after they said she attacked her fiance with a wine glass.

Officers were called to Franklin Woods Hospital where they found the victim with a large cut under his eye.

The man told police that Jennifer Gowan had used a wine glass to cut him.

Officers arrested Gowan and charged her with aggravated domestic assault.

She was being held on $20,000 bond.

Gowan was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. in Sessions Court.

