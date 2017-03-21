Hokies open spring football practice drills

BLACKSBURG, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies open spring drills today in Blacksburg, VA under 2nd year head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies had a magical first season under Fuente by winning 10 games, claimed the ACC’s Coastal division title, and notched their third straight bowl win, but they say they want more.

“We don’t want to just stop at the ACC championship, we also want to play on the big stage. We’re trying to win it all. We’re not trying to settle for 10 wins again like last year, we’re trying to strive and do better.”

“We’ve got a huge challenge. We’ve got a bunch of guys coming back. Obviously, we have a bunch of holes that we’ll have to fill or concentrating on filling. I’m not sure that you ever fully fill those in the spring but hopefully we take steps towards that.”

Hokies lost 6 starters on offense and will return 7 starters on defense this season.