Health Wagon to host free health fairs this week in Wise, Dickenson counties

WISE/DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Free health screenings will be available this week in southwest Virginia. The annual community health fairs are scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2017 in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The health fairs, brought to the community by the Health Wagon, will be held:

Wednesday, March 22 at Wise, Zion Family Ministries, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 at Clintwood, Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

“Individuals can take advantage of a spectrum of FREE health services and information targeted to the prevention and management of health problems,” said Dr. Teresa Tyson, ED of the Health Wagon.

The Health Wagon, community partners are joining forces with medical staff and students of the Quillen Dishner College of Medicine from East Tennessee State University.

Local health care providers and other organizations will have informational booths set up discussing various health topics.

The free services that will be available include checks for blood pressure, height, weight, pulse, pulse oximetry, EKGs (if medically indicated), urinalysis, hearing test and vision screening. Vision will include retinal scans and glaucoma testing.

Blood work for cholesterol, including HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, will be available as well as glucose and hemoglobin A1C readings. Additional labs may be performed if medically needed.

Colorectal screenings, bone density screening, ankle brachial testing, prostate and testicular exams, pulmonary function testing, smoking cessation education will be offered.

Consumers can also take advantage of ENT consults, medication review, depression screening and stress management.

“This is a wonderful event that has been occurring annually for over 24 years and each year we find that lives are literally saved due to the valuable services that are provided. Due to the depth and volume of health care services, this is not a typical health fair. There is just so much to take advantage of,” said Dr. Tyson.

The Heatlh Wagon says personnel will be available to provide comprehensive assessments through medical history and physicals. In addition, personnel will be on hand to perform sports physicals and school physicals.

Women can receive pap smears and clinical breast exams, but the UVA mobile mammography will only be available on March 22.

Also, Dr. Joe Smiddy, a pulmonologist, will be available to give chest x-rays on March 22.

If you are having your blood work performed, participants are asked not to eat or drink after midnight. If you would like physicans to review your medication, the Health Wagon asks that you bring your medicine with you.

All services are free. Door prizes and giveaways will also be distributed. The Health Wagon says the door prizes were donated by area merchants.

The health fairs have been made possible through widespread community support and involvement.

If your agency would like to particapt, call the Health Wagon for info about space availability. For information call theHealth Wagon at (276) 328-8850 or visit its website at www.thehealthwagon.org.