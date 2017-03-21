ETSU Men lead all-sport races; Women 2nd after winter season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 21, 2017) – ETSU men’s programs lead the Southern Conference all-sports races while the women’s programs are in second after the completion of the winter championship seasons as announced by the league office on Tuesday.

The Commissioner’s and Germann cups are awarded annually to the SoCon school fielding the league’s best all-around men’s and women’s sports programs, respectively. Scoring is conducted on a percentage basis, with only the top seven sports for each school counting towards its season total.

Each sport is worth 10 points, with each spot in the standings given equal measure relative to how many schools sponsor that particular sport. For sports that determine a regular-season champion, a two-point bonus is awarded for winning the league tournament. Each school’s total for the year is divided by 70, the maximum number of points possible when counting seven sports to find its percentage.

ETSU men’s programs had a strong showing during the winter championship season as the men’s indoor track and field team finished third at the conference meet. The men’s basketball team earned a share of the regular season title, won the SoCon Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in school history.

Overall, the ETSU men are in the lead for the Commissioner’s Cup with a percentage of .569. ETSU is ahead of Furman at .472 and Wofford at .438.

Close behind in second place is the ETSU women’s programs who recorded a successful fall and winter championship season. The ETSU Volleyball team clinched their first SoCon regular season title since 1991 while the ETSU Women’s Soccer team finished runner-up to Samford in the SoCon Tournament.

During the winter championships the ETSU Women’s Basketball and Indoor Track & Field teams posted third-place finishes. The ETSU women rank second with a percentage of .604 and trail Samford who is in first place with a percentage of .612.