Elizabethton High School host first track meet in 20 years

By Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday evening, Elizabethton High School held a track meet for the first time in 20 years on the grounds of the school.

The track was recently updated after The Laporte family made a donation to the school system to have parts of the track and field refurbished.

One of the major upgrades was the rubberized surface on the track.

Head track coach Leslee Bradley said as the sport of track and field has grown, most schools are using rubberized surfaces at their facilities.

Bradley said it gives the team a greater sense of pride to be on their home turf.

“We can stand here and show off our skills at our own facility. There is just so much excitement and joy for this event”, said Bradley.

Students from six area high schools attended today’s track meet.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s