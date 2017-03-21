Elizabethton High School host first track meet in 20 years

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday evening, Elizabethton High School held a track meet for the first time in 20 years on the grounds of the school.

The track was recently updated after The Laporte family made a donation to the school system to have parts of the track and field refurbished.

One of the major upgrades was the rubberized surface on the track.

Head track coach Leslee Bradley said as the sport of track and field has grown, most schools are using rubberized surfaces at their facilities.

Bradley said it gives the team a greater sense of pride to be on their home turf.

“We can stand here and show off our skills at our own facility. There is just so much excitement and joy for this event”, said Bradley.

Students from six area high schools attended today’s track meet.

