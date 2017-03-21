Dr. Bernice King promotes community engagement, nonviolence during ETSU lecture

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stopped by East Tennessee State University Monday for a lecture on civil rights engagement and ending violence.

Hundreds packed ETSU’s Brooks gym to hear Dr. King’s message on taking action in our own communities and building bridges instead of walls between people who may think differently than one another.

She started the lecture asking the audience to think, saying President Trump and Black Lives Matter, in different ways, have awakened us to the divisions in our society and it’s going to take each and everyone one of us playing our role to overcome differences.

“This is a climate now where everyone’s got to kind of focus on lessening the tension and the only way we are going to do it is to have the courage to engage each other and get to know each other,” Dr. King said.

As dozens anxiously waited in line to hear Dr. King speak, an ETSU freshman said Dr. King can be a great role model for young people.

“Knowing that we have someone on our side and someone we can look up to and aspire to, I think that’s really good to see in our generation,” Katherine said.

Dr. King concluded the lecture saying there will never be another Dr. Martin Luther King Junior but everyone can make a positive change.

Next year is the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s assassination. Dr. King is the CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, GA.

