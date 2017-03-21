Company claims Dakota Access Pipeline has been subjected to “coordinated physical attacks”

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The company building the Dakota Access pipeline says the pipeline has

been subjected to recent “coordinated physical attacks.” That’s according to court briefs filed late

Monday by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. The documents don’t explain where the

attacks happened but say they “pose threats to life, physical safety and the environment.” The

Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have battled the $3.8 billion pipeline in court for

months, arguing it’s a threat to water and their right to practice their religion. The pipeline

stretches across four states to Illinois.