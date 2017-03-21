Company claims Dakota Access Pipeline has been subjected to “coordinated physical attacks”

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The company building the Dakota Access pipeline says the pipeline has
been subjected to recent “coordinated physical attacks.” That’s according to court briefs filed late
Monday by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. The documents don’t explain where the
attacks happened but say they “pose threats to life, physical safety and the environment.” The
Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have battled the $3.8 billion pipeline in court for
months, arguing it’s a threat to water and their right to practice their religion. The pipeline
stretches across four states to Illinois.