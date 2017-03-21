Chappelle celebrates Netflix release with all-star party

By Published:
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundations Art for Life Benefit at Fairview Farms in Water Mill on Saturday, July 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dave Chappelle has celebrated Tuesday’s release of a pair of Netflix comedy specials with some high-profile friends.

USA Today reports Chappelle hosted a late-night party Monday at a Hollywood club ahead of the specials’ release. Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Stevie Wonder were among those in attendance.

The newspaper reports Chappelle did some stand-up and Wonder took the stage afterward to sing “Uptight (Everything’s Alright).” Actors Tobey Maguire and Don Cheadle were among those who attended a party following the show.

Chappelle’s specials “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “The Age of Spin” are part of a $60 million deal between the comedian and the streaming service announced in November.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

