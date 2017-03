JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- We’ve discussed free speech on campus before, focusing upon the threats posed by “political correctness.” But are there other threats to free speech and academic freedom? You bet there are.

And Stewart will discuss them with Professor Donald P. Moynihan, the Director of the LaFollette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.