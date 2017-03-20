WATCH LIVE: Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick

Neil Gorsuch, Kelly Ayotte
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, center, accompanied by former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, right, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Thirteen months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate is finally holding confirmation hearings to fill the vacancy, considering President Donald Trump’s choice of Gorsuch for the high court. Republicans refused even to grant a hearing to former President Barack Obama’s choice, but now the Senate will exercise its “advice and consent” role, a politically fraught decision with liberals pressuring Democrats to reject Gorsuch. A look at the process. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/ABC) – Senate hearings begin this morning for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the man President Donald Trump wants to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago. Gorsuch is a respected, highly credentialed and conservative member of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

And Democrats head into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings divided over how hard to fight him.

Watch a live stream of the hearings below. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence today. He is expected to discuss allegations by wiretapping by President Trump as well as Russia’s influence in the 2016 election.

ABC News will air a Special Report to the full network at approximately 10:15 am ET. George Stephanopoulos will anchor.

