Washington County, Va. deputies arrest wanted man on several drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Castlewood, Va. man wanted out of Wise County on March 16.

According to a WCSO news release, a be on the lookout was issued for Thomas James Eskew, 27, who was wanted in Wise County, Va. for grand larceny and trespassing charges.

On March 16, deputies saw a silver-colored Oldsmobile Alero, which matched the description of the wanted vehicle, at a local motel.

Deputies made entry into the room and saw drug-related items, which were later determined to belong to Eskew.

Eskew was arrested and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.