Va. man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography, illegal firearm charges

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Raven, Va. man was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon after he pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and having an illegal firearm.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Tony Michael Spencer, 42, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of receiving depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession a short-barreled shotgun.

After receiving information that Spencer was part of a group of people using a website to distribute child pornography, the FBI executed a search warrant at Spencer’s home on Aug. 6, 2016. Spencer reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography on the website and FBI agents then located a sawed-off shotgun in the home.

Computers seized at Spencer’s home reportedly had more than 300,000 images of child pornography on them.

