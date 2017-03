MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – A driver was sent to the hospital after a crash on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel. The Mount Carmel fire chief told us it happened around 9:50 this morning.

He says a car was traveling across Main Street to get to the highway. The Jeep clipped an oncoming car and rolled over on its side.

The fire chief says two people were sent to the hospital. At this point, officials said they do not think their injuries are life threatening. No one was hurt in the second car.