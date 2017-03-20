TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection at South Roan, Buffalo & Water streets to close for new crosswalk

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – City officials want to alert the public about upcoming traffic changes that will impact travel in the downtown area of Johnson City.

The city says the intersection of South Roan Street at Buffalo and Water Streets will close beginning on Wednesday, March 22.

Crews will pave and install new crosswalks at those intersections.

The closure is expected to last two weeks.

The city says the intersection will be closed to all traffic and detour signs will be posted. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as they travel the downtown area.