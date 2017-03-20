Tornado sirens to sound Tuesday in Abingdon, Va. as part of severe weather safety drills

(WJHL) – Safety drills to make certain the Commonwealth of Virginia is prepared for severe weather and tornadoes will take place on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the state are expected to take part in a tornado drill.

Don’t be alarmed when you hear the tornado sirens in Abingdon, Va. around 9:45 a.m., as it is all part of a preparedness exercise.

The Town of Abingdon installed those sirens after deadly tornadoes swept through parts of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia back in 2011.

