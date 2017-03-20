Tornado sirens to sound Tuesday in Abingdon, Va. as part of severe weather safety drills

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Courtesy of AP Graphics

(WJHL) – Safety drills to make certain the Commonwealth of Virginia is prepared for severe weather and tornadoes will take place on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the state are expected to take part in a tornado drill.

Don’t be alarmed when you hear the tornado sirens in Abingdon, Va. around 9:45 a.m., as it is all part of a preparedness exercise.

The Town of Abingdon installed those sirens after deadly tornadoes swept through parts of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia back in 2011.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s