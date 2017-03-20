Team 121 prepares for upcoming football season

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Team 121 is already preparing for the upcoming football season.

Head Coach Butch Jones said the off-season has been very productive. “Spring football is paramount to the development of your football team,” said Jones.

The team is looking for a new starting quarterback due to Josh Dobbs graduating this school year.

“To me, we’re all competing. No timetable has been set on a starting quarterback,” said Jones. “The big thing is going to be consistency day in and day out.”

The team has worked to better their skills. “We have really challenged our players in three areas: details, accountability and toughness,” said Jones.

Eight players will be out for the spring: Josh Smith, Brandon Johnson, Kendal Vickers, Micah Abernathy, Rashaan Gaulden, Brett Kendrick, Shy Tuttle and Kyle Phillips.

The team will showcase their skills at the DISH Orange and White Game on April 22.

Jones said the off-season has been very different than the past due to new staff members: five new coaches.

In February, former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke was hired as the associate head coach and defensive line coach. Steve Stripling was promoted to director of football program development and Don Wells was named the new offensive line coach.

Zach Azzani left his position as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for a job with the Chicago Bears.