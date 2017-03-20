WATCH LIVE: TBI releases new photos of kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins; Reveals more details

If you are reading this on a mobile, click here to watch a live stream of the TBI news conference.

(WJHL/AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new photos of kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins. Josh Devine, a spokesperson with TBI said the pictures were captured the week prior to the kidnapping of 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas.

Thomas has been missing for more than a week.

On Friday, the wife of the former Tennessee schoolteacher is pleaded for her husband to bring the girl home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it remains “extremely concerned” about the well-being of Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen Monday in Columbia. Cummins was placed on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List on Friday.

A statewide Amber Alert from the TBI says Cummins “may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her.”

Cummins’ wife, Jill Cummins, on Friday asked her husband to turn himself in and bring the teenager home.

Tad Cummins formerly taught at the Culleoka Unit School. He was fired after the alert was issued.

