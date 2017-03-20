Some code violations remain unfixed at JCPD landlord’s home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – After re-inspecting a home owned by a Johnson City police officer today, code enforcers say he still has “a lot of work to do” to bring the apartments up to code.

The repeat visit followed inspections earlier this year that revealed live roaches, electrical hazards and other safety and health concerns at Michael Butler’s Montgomery Street home. Butler told us last week he’s corrected roughly 75% of the more than 90 problems at the home.

“They’re making progress,” Johnson City Chief Building Official Jim Sullivan said after a visit earlier today. “They got a lot of work to do. It’s going to take some time.”

According to Sullivan, Butler will now have to convince the Board of Dwelling Standards and Review that his property is fit for human habitation. A hearing is set for April 27.

