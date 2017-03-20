Lifeguard training classes to be held at Freedom Hall Pool

JOHNSON CITY, TN – Freedom Hall Pool, 1320 Pactolas Road, will offer two sessions of American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes for ages 15 and older on Fridays from 6-10 a.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on the following dates:

First session: March 31, April 1, 2, 8 and 9

Second session: April 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30

Course fee is $200 per person, which includes book, face mask, and all certifications. Upon completion of the course, the participant will be certified in lifeguarding, first aid, CPR Pro and AED essentials for the professional rescuer.

Certification is valid for two years after completion. For more information and to register, please call (423)434-5754.