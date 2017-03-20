Kingsport’s Coty Sensabaugh signs with Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA- The Steelers added depth at cornerback with the signing of free agent Coty Sensabaugh to a two-year contract.

Senesabaugh said he had a good feeling about the team as soon as he arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

“Just coming to something special,” said Sensabaugh. “I wanted to be part of a family here. The Steelers organization is top-notch. It’s a family atmosphere. I was talking to everybody that has been in the building. I have been a part of a couple of other organizations and this is one of the top-notch organizations. When you walk around the building and see how things are run, you see why the Steelers are in it year-in and year-out.

“I have played here a couple of years and the fans are ridiculous. I am excited to play for them.”

Sensabaugh was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth-round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He saw immediate action his rookie season, playing in all 16 games on special teams and in the nickel defense.

Sensabaugh played four seasons in Tennessee, playing in 59 total games. He tallied 169 tackles, one sack, 23 passes defensed, and two interceptions with the Titans. He had a career-best 60 tackles in 2015, when he also added eight passes defensed and both interceptions.

“I came here to help the team get two games better,” said Sensabaugh. “This team made it to the AFC Championship last year and hopefully we can get over the hump this year. That’s the goal.”

The 2016 season was interesting for Sensabaugh, who signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason as a free agent. He played in three games, with 10 tackles, before being released by the Rams after Week 4. Sensabaugh was signed by the New York Giants three days after he was waived, playing in 10 games, including against the Rams in London a few weeks after being waived.

In his five seasons, Sensabaugh has played in 72 games with 194 tackles, one sack, 23 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

