Johnson City police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

From the City of Johnson City Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is accepting applications for the 46th session of the Citizens Police Academy, which will begin Tuesday, April 18. The nine-week academy is designed to develop a better understanding of the police role in the community through a hands-on approach.

Participants must sign required waivers and agreements, have no criminal history, be at least 21 years old, and be physically able to meet training requirements. Participants are expected to attend three-hour weekly sessions and one eight-hour Saturday session, and to ride with a patrol officer for two eight-hour shifts. Applications may be obtained online at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police and at the Johnson City Police Department, 601 E. Main St. Deadline for registration is Friday, April 7.

For more information, please contact Glenda Aschenback at 434-6170.

