JCPD: Man critically injured in fatal Jan. crash in Johnson City dies

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers confirmed a person critically injured following a fatal crash near Bonita Drive in Johnson City on Jan. 17 has died.

According to a JCPD news release, Sidney W. Swahn, 68, of Johnson City, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said Swahn died from injuries he sustained in the crash on Saturday at JCMC.

According to the release, officers responded to the crash just before 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Officers said a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling on South Roan Street, when it crossed over the double-yellow line and hit a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck traveling south on South Roan Street head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck — Gerald D. Bennett, 54, of Johnson City — was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the JCPD Traffic Homicide Team.

