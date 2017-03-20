Gate City baseball players not on roster after sex crime pleas last season

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Two Gate City High School baseball players who pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery last year are not on the varsity or junior varsity teams this season, according to rosters provided to us Friday by Scott County Public Schools at our request.

The brothers previously entered plea agreements for the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old off campus.

Our Community Watchdog investigation in August uncovered a failure by the clerk and school system that allowed the teens to remain on the baseball team through the playoffs last season.

Scott County Public Schools took action against the boys after we started asking questions, but wouldn’t reveal specifics.

