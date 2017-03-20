Daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to speak tonight at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The daughter of the late Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will speak at East Tennessee State University tonight.

Bernice King will be in Brooks Gym at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Student Government Association’s Civility Celebration.

King is Chief Executive Officer of The King Center, founded by her mother — Coretta Scott King — in 1968, the year her father was assassinated in Memphis.

Tickets are $10 for the public and free for students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID.

