2 kids burned by drink at buffet are released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Officials say two children severely sickened after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet have been released from a Pennsylvania hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after their mouths and throats were burned at the Star Buffet & Grill in East Lampeter Township near Lancaster.

Hospital officials said the boy was treated and released, and the girl was in good condition Friday. On Sunday, a spokeswoman said she was no longer listed as a patient.

Police said Department of Agriculture tests indicated that the store-bought juice wasn’t the cause of their injuries.

The department referred questions to police, who haven’t commented further. Authorities have since closed the restaurant, citing possible building code violations.

