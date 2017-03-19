Tusculum sweeps Brevard after 15-2 win Sunday



GREENEVILLE, TN- Dante Key went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Tusculum’s 15-2 South Atlantic Conference win over Brevard Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Park.

Tusculum (16-8, 9-3 SAC) records its seventh straight win and completes the weekend sweep over the Tornados (8-19, 2-7 SAC). The Pioneers scored 48 runs on the weekend, thanks to 47 hits, including 12 doubles, four triples and four home runs in the three-game set. TC tallied seven doubles on Sunday which are tied for the fourth most in school history.

Tusculum scored the first 15 runs of the game, including eight total runs in the first three innings.

TC starter Zach Slagle (3-1) picked up the win in the scheduled start as he and reliever Christian Raasch faced the minimum nine batters each in their respective three innings of work. The only blemish on Slagle’s worksheet was a first inning single to Schuyler Martire, but he worked of the frame with an inning-ending double-play. Raasch worked a perfect three innings as he retired the sides in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames, while totaling two strikeouts.

The Pioneers scored a run in the first, three in the second and four more in the fourth inning to take an early 8-0 lead. Zach Lippincott hit a RBI double in the second and Key and Daulton Martin followed with back-to-back RBI doubles in the third. Key added another run-scoring double in the fourth for good measure.

Tusculum totaled 14 hits in the contest, including two-hit outings from Key, Lippincott and Frankie Valle.

TC’s 48 runs are the second-most totaled by a Pioneer team in a three-game SAC series since Tusculum joined the league in 1998. The record of 56 still stands as TC plated 23, 16 and 17 runs respectively in a 2010 weekend sweep at Lincoln Memorial.

The Pioneers return to action this Friday when they travel to Anderson to begin a three-game SAC series against the Trojans (8-19, 4-8 SAC).

Courtesy: Tusculum Athletics